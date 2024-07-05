Pakistan to host Test series against England, WI this year; see schedule

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the schedule for the men’s 2024-25 home international cricket season.
The 2024-25 home international season will begin with Bangladesh playing two Tests in Rawalpindi (21-25 August) and Karachi (30 August-3 September).
England will travel to Pakistan for three Tests in Multan (7-11 October), Karachi (15-19 October) and Rawalpindi (24-28 October), and the West Indies will touch down for two Tests in Karachi (16-20 January) and Multan (24-28 January).
Additionally, New Zealand and South Africa will take part in an ODI tri-series in Multan from 8-14 February.
Apart from the home international fixtures, the men’s team will tour Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa from 4 November to 7 January, playing two Tests, nine ODIs and nine T20Is.
Read More: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series schedule announced
The nine Tests against Bangladesh, England, South Africa and the West Indies will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.
Ina statement, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said: “It was critically important for us to finalise, lock and announce our 2024-25 home international cricket season now. This ensures that both the men’s cricket team managements and the PCB event staff have sufficient time to prepare, plan and deliver these series to our very high expectations and standards, showcasing Pakistan as an outstanding cricket nation and the PCB as a thoroughly professional organisation.
“By announcing the complete schedule of home international matches, we are also inviting and encouraging our passionate local and traveling cricket supporters to plan their holidays. They will not only be entertained with some exciting and intense cricket, but also have the opportunity to explore this beautiful country, which has so much to offer.
SCHEDULE OF PAKISTAN’S HOME INTERNATIONAL MATCHES IN 2024-25:
Bangladesh in Pakistan (Two Tests)
21-25 Aug – First Test, Rawalpindi
30 Aug-3 Sep – Second Test, Karachi
England in Pakistan (Three Tests)
7-11 Oct – First Test, Multan
15-19 Oct – Second Test, Karachi
24-28 Oct – Third Test, Rawalpindi
West Indies in Pakistan (Two Tests)
16-20 Jan – First Test, Karachi
24-28 Jan – Second Test, Multan
New Zealand and South Africa in Pakistan (ODI tri-series)
8 Feb – Pakistan v New Zealand, Multan
10 Feb – New Zealand v South Africa, Multan
12 Feb – Pakistan v South Africa, Multan
14 Feb – Final, Multan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Schedule to be announced by the ICC; participating teams are: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa)
19 Feb-Opening match
9 Mar – Final
SCHEDULE OF PAKISTAN’S AWAY INTERNATIONAL MATCHES IN 2024-25:
Pakistan to Australia (three ODIs, three T20Is)
4 Nov – First ODI, Melbourne
8 Nov – Second ODI, Adelaide
10 Nov – Third ODI, Perth
14 Nov – First T20I, Brisbane
16 Nov – Second T20I, Sydney
18 Nov – Third T20I, Hobart
Pakistan to Zimbabwe (three ODIs, three T20Is)
24 Nov – First ODI, Bulawayo
26 Nov – Second ODI, Bulawayo
28 Nov – Third ODI, Bulawayo
1 Dec – First T20I, Bulawayo
3 Dec – Second T20I, Bulawayo
5 Dec – Third T20I, Bulawayo
Pakistan to South Africa (Three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests)
10 Dec – First T20I, Durban
13 Dec – Second T20I, Centurion
14 Dec – Third T20I, Johannesburg
17 Dec – First ODI, Paarl
19 Dec – Second ODI, Cape Town
22 Dec – Third ODI, Johannesburg
26-30 Dec – First Test, Centurion
3-7 Jan – Second Test, Cape Town