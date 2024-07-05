Pakistan to host Test series against England, WI this year; see schedule

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the schedule for the men’s 2024-25 home international cricket season.

The 2024-25 home international season will begin with Bangladesh playing two Tests in Rawalpindi (21-25 August) and Karachi (30 August-3 September).

England will travel to Pakistan for three Tests in Multan (7-11 October), Karachi (15-19 October) and Rawalpindi (24-28 October), and the West Indies will touch down for two Tests in Karachi (16-20 January) and Multan (24-28 January).

Additionally, New Zealand and South Africa will take part in an ODI tri-series in Multan from 8-14 February.

Apart from the home international fixtures, the men’s team will tour Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa from 4 November to 7 January, playing two Tests, nine ODIs and nine T20Is.

The nine Tests against Bangladesh, England, South Africa and the West Indies will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

Ina statement, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said: “It was critically important for us to finalise, lock and announce our 2024-25 home international cricket season now. This ensures that both the men’s cricket team managements and the PCB event staff have sufficient time to prepare, plan and deliver these series to our very high expectations and standards, showcasing Pakistan as an outstanding cricket nation and the PCB as a thoroughly professional organisation.

“By announcing the complete schedule of home international matches, we are also inviting and encouraging our passionate local and traveling cricket supporters to plan their holidays. They will not only be entertained with some exciting and intense cricket, but also have the opportunity to explore this beautiful country, which has so much to offer.

SCHEDULE OF PAKISTAN’S HOME INTERNATIONAL MATCHES IN 2024-25:

Bangladesh in Pakistan (Two Tests)

21-25 Aug – First Test, Rawalpindi

30 Aug-3 Sep – Second Test, Karachi

England in Pakistan (Three Tests)

7-11 Oct – First Test, Multan

15-19 Oct – Second Test, Karachi

24-28 Oct – Third Test, Rawalpindi

West Indies in Pakistan (Two Tests)

16-20 Jan – First Test, Karachi

24-28 Jan – Second Test, Multan

New Zealand and South Africa in Pakistan (ODI tri-series)

8 Feb – Pakistan v New Zealand, Multan

10 Feb – New Zealand v South Africa, Multan

12 Feb – Pakistan v South Africa, Multan

14 Feb – Final, Multan

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Schedule to be announced by the ICC; participating teams are: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa)

19 Feb-Opening match

9 Mar – Final

SCHEDULE OF PAKISTAN’S AWAY INTERNATIONAL MATCHES IN 2024-25:

Pakistan to Australia (three ODIs, three T20Is)

4 Nov – First ODI, Melbourne

8 Nov – Second ODI, Adelaide

10 Nov – Third ODI, Perth

14 Nov – First T20I, Brisbane

16 Nov – Second T20I, Sydney

18 Nov – Third T20I, Hobart

Pakistan to Zimbabwe (three ODIs, three T20Is)

24 Nov – First ODI, Bulawayo

26 Nov – Second ODI, Bulawayo

28 Nov – Third ODI, Bulawayo

1 Dec – First T20I, Bulawayo

3 Dec – Second T20I, Bulawayo

5 Dec – Third T20I, Bulawayo

Pakistan to South Africa (Three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests)

10 Dec – First T20I, Durban

13 Dec – Second T20I, Centurion

14 Dec – Third T20I, Johannesburg

17 Dec – First ODI, Paarl

19 Dec – Second ODI, Cape Town

22 Dec – Third ODI, Johannesburg

26-30 Dec – First Test, Centurion

3-7 Jan – Second Test, Cape Town