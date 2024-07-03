Cricket Australia proposes hosting tri-series with India, Pakistan

Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Nick Hockley has said that Australia is keen to host a tri-series with India and Pakistan.

His statement came weeks after Pakistan and India faced each other in the high-profile clash of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

While mentioning the hype around the Pakistan vs India games, he said that CA is ready to support and assist in organising tri-series with the two cricketing nations.

Hockley went on to propose hosting a bilateral series between the archrivals, saying, “Pakistan and India are traditional rival teams; there is a lot of excitement for their matches.”

“We are ready to support both teams for a bilateral and a tri-series. We would be happy to play a role in the revival of Pakistan vs India bilateral series,” said Hockley.

However, the CA chief was of the view that such plans could only become a reality if the respective cricket boards and governments of India and Pakistan coordinate on the matter.

“The two boards need to decide first, and we will assist in hosting,” he said.

Pakistan and India have not played a Test since 2007/08 and a bilateral series in any format since 2012/13 due to the long-standing political tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The fierce rivals, however, only came face to face in multi-national events like Asia Cup and ICC World Cups.

Last year, the PCB had to adopt a hybrid model while hosting the Asia Cup, whereby some games were played in Pakistan but all of India’s games and the final were held in Sri Lanka. A month later Pakistan travelled to India to play in the 50-over World Cup.