Pakistan won’t issue passports to citizens getting asylum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will not issue passports to its citizens who will get asylum in other countries, citing the interior ministry circular ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Interior in a letter has said that all those Pakistani citizens who will get asylum in other countries, on whatever basis, would not be issued Pakistani passports.

The decision has been taken citing the national security reasons, sources said.

Sources said that the passports of such citizens of the country will stand cancelled and will not be renewable.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued instructions to the interior ministry.

The Passport Office following the minister’s instructions, has issued a letter to this effect to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other concerned authorities.