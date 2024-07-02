Pakistan’s exports rise by 10.5pc in 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports have seen a substantial increase of 10.5 percent reaching US$30.64 billion in 2024 so far, ARY News reported.

The imports in Pakistan have decreased by 0.8 percent to $54.73 billion in the current calendar year.

The trade deficit has narrowed by 12.30 percent to US$24.08 billion in 2024, indicating a positive trend.

However, in June 2024, exports declined by 11 percent to US$2.25 billion compared to May 2024, while imports increased by 0.1 percent to $4.91 billion during the same period.

As a result, the trade deficit widened by 15.5 percent to $2.39 billion in June 2024 compared to May 2024.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that increasing the country’s exports is the government’s top priority, and measures from the current federal budget are being implemented for this purpose.

The prime minister made these remarks while speaking to a delegation of prominent businessmen who met him in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz said the development of industry, agriculture, and information technology will further stabilize the economy and create new employment opportunities.

He said the country is moving in the right economic direction and that all possible measures were taken in the budget to provide relief to the people.