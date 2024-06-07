Pakistan’s ‘Gala Dinner’ postponed after T20 World Cup loss against USA

Following the humiliating loss against USA in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) barred the players from attending private dinners.

Every critic along with citizen geared up with their strong reactions and criticised the performance of the Pakistan cricket team against the host in the opening match of the tournament.

Amidst all the chaos, the former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif shared a dinner invitation image of the cricket team after loss to the USA in the T20 World Cup and asked the management about the event.

Who is providing the tour schedule in advance to who? are these pre-arranged?, who is giving the go ahead for events during a World Cup? @TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/juYxdjcZp7 — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) June 7, 2024

However, after losing the game against the host in the super over, the dinner gala got canceled.

One loss, many questions

As mentioned, the cricket fraternity in Pakistan has shown a strong reaction this time. On one hand, former skipper Younis Khan said, “What was most disappointing was the fact that there is a huge Pakistani community in the USA, which supports the team wholeheartedly.”

Whereas former legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram said, “It didn’t seem like Pakistan was playing against a team that has limited exposure against top teams.” He was also critical of the lack of effort on the field by some of the players.

What’s next for Pakistan?

With a game against India on June 9th, there is no question that, despite Pakistan’s previous performance against the USA, India will not take the green shirts lightly.

On the other hand, Pakistan will need to make a significant impact in all their upcoming matches if they are serious about securing a spot in the Super Eight.