Pakistan’s largest oil refinery shut down till Nov 18

Pakistan’s largest oil refinery, Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), is halting production from today.

“On Thursday – October 10, 2024, Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) is initiating a 40-day refinery turnaround to carry out planned essential maintenance,” spokesperson of the Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (PARCO) said.

The refinery will resume its operations by November 19, 2024, it added.

PARCO has obtained prior approval from the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the spokesman added.

It is to be noted that Parco is a joint venture between the government of Pakistan (60%) and the emirate of Abu Dhabi (40%).