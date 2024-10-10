web analytics
38.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 10, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Pakistan’s largest oil refinery shut down till Nov 18

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan’s largest oil refinery, Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), is halting production from today.

“On Thursday – October 10, 2024, Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) is initiating a 40-day refinery turnaround to carry out planned essential maintenance,” spokesperson of the Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (PARCO) said.

The refinery will resume its operations by November 19, 2024, it added.

PARCO has obtained prior approval from the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the spokesman added.

It is to be noted that Parco is a joint venture between the government of Pakistan (60%) and the emirate of Abu Dhabi (40%).

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.