‘Param Sundari’ makers drop first look at Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor

Maddock Films on Tuesday dropped the first look at Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor from the cross-cultural romance ‘Param Sundari.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, is set for a release on July 25, 2025.

As per the description, ‘Param Sundari’ revolves around a love story between the North Indian male lead (Sidharth Malhotra) and a South Indian character (Janhvi Kapoor) in Kerala.

“It promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” according to Maddock Films.

Taking to Instagram, the production house shared posts introducing the lead characters in the film.

“Introducing Sidharth Malhotra as North ka Munda Param, all set to charm his way into your hearts (sic)”, read the caption. Introducing Janhvi, they wrote, “Introducing Janhvi Kapoor as South ki Sundari, here to melt your heart with her grace (sic),” Maddock Films wrote as they shared the Bollywood actor’s first look from the film.

It is worth noting here that Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the Rohit Shetty directional ‘Indian Police Force’ alongside Raashi Khanna, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Janhvi Kapoor’s recent outing was in ‘Devara: Part 1’ co-starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The Bollywood actress made her Telugu debut with the film which is currently streaming on Netflix.

‘Param Sundari’ follows a series of successful films released by Maddock Films in 2024, including ‘Munjya,’ ‘Stree 2,’ ‘Sector 36’ and ‘Murder Mubarak.’