Paris 2024 Olympics: The Pakistan Contingent

The Paris Olympics 2024 is officially kicked off today [July 26] in which thousands of athletes around the world participating in various sports.

A total of seven best athletes of Pakistan, having a population of 250 million people, are also participating at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem — Athletics

Men’s Javelin Throw, August 6, 8

Arshad Nadeem, gold medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and silver medalist at the 2023 World Athletic Championships, aims for Olympic gold in Paris. Despite his rival Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic title, Nadeem focuses on surpassing his personal best of 90.18m, driven by national support and rigorous training.

“Something I get asked a lot in interviews is who exactly I’m competing against, and I always say I’m competing against Arshad Nadeem.”

Faiqa Riaz

Women’s 100m, August 2

Faiqa Riaz, who is only representing Pakistan for 12 seconds at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but aims to break Pakistan’s 100m national record after clocking 11.70 earlier this year. Transitioning from hockey to athletics in 2017, the 24-year-old sprinter will compete alongside her idol, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Supported by her family, Riaz is also an accomplished academic, holding a Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance.

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir — Shooting

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, August 4

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir is set for his third consecutive Olympic Games in Paris, aiming for a Gold medal for Pakistan. Having won Pakistan’s first shooting medal, a bronze at the 2022 World Championships in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, he now ranks 18th globally.

A national champion within two years, Bashir emphasizes the importance of inspiring the next generation of Pakistani shooters like Gulfam Joseph and Kishmala Talat. Grateful for his modest background and top-notch training facilities, he believes continued struggle and hard work are crucial for success.

Gulfam Joseph

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event, July 27 | 10m Air Pistol Men, July 29

Gulfam Joseph is heading to his second Olympic Games in Paris with high hopes for a podium finish in the 10m Air Pistol event.

The 24-year-old, who placed ninth in Tokyo 2020, credits his success to Pakistan’s world-class shooting facilities and the dedicated shooting federation.

Despite the underutilized facilities and a small Pakistani contingent, Joseph remains optimistic about future growth. Inspired by and inspiring his teammates, Joseph particularly takes pride in Kishmala Talat. The pair, who won bronze at the Asian Shooting Championships, will compete together in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Kishmala Talat — Shooting

10m Air Pistol Women, July 27 | 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, July 29 | 25m Pistol Women, Aug 2

Kishmala Talat’s journey to Paris 2024 was no accident; at 22, she made history as the first Pakistani woman to qualify directly for the Olympics.

Set to compete in a record three events, Talat showcased her prowess at the Asian Shooting Championships, earning bronze and silver medals.

Supported by a large family and inspired by teammates Gulfam Joseph and GM Bashir, she has paved the way for female athletes in Pakistan.

Talat believes in the power of equal participation, stating, “Winning championships requires women to be equally involved and qualified.” She’s committed to closing the gender gap in sports, one shot at a time.

Ahmed Durrani — Swimming

Men’s 200m Freestyle, July 28

Ahmed Durrani, at 18, aims to break his 200m Freestyle national record again in Paris, just four months after his last feat.

As the youngest in Pakistan’s participant, Durrani is excited and honored to represent his country.

Inspired by Olympian Haseeb Tariq, Durrani dreams of directly qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

With nearly 20 national records and a rigorous training schedule, he also hopes to rank among the top three South Asian swimmers at the next South Asian Games.

Supported by his family, especially his mother, who has been his biggest pillar, Durrani feels grateful and motivated to compete.

Jehanara Nabi — Swimming

200m Freestyle, July 28

Jehanara Nabi’s Olympic dream has turned into reality after eight years, 26 international medals, and numerous national records.

At 20, she’ll make her Olympic debut in the 200m Freestyle as the contingent’s flag-bearer alongside Arshad Nadeem.

Her journey was boosted by a World Aquatics scholarship to train at Thailand’s Thanyapura center, providing her with top-notch facilities and frequent competition opportunities.

Training in Thailand for the past five years has been instrumental for her development.

Competing in Paris will be a full-circle moment, as her parents, who taught her to swim at age three, will be there to witness her achievement.