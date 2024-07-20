Malir, Quaidabad receive rain, drizzling likely in some areas

KARACHI: Malir, Quaidabad and adjoining areas received rainfall as the city passing through an intensely hot weather.

The Met Office has stated that the low pressure has been active, and the weather will remain hot and humid today.

The weather office has also predicted medium to heavy rainfall in outskirts of the city this evening.

The Met Office has also forecast drizzling in some parts of the city adding that the sea breeze has partly restored in the metropolis.

The weather has been partly cloudy as mercury could soar to 37 Celsius today with humidity ratio has been 79 pct in the air.

The winds blowing in the city with 18 kilometers per hour speed.

Present temperature has been 33 Celsius in Karachi, which feels like 42 Celsius owing to humidity.

Some districts of upper Sindh and southern Punjab could receive heavy rainfall today.

Some parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan regions likely to receive rainfall today.