Passport offices established at provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Immigration and Passports established special passport offices in all provincial assemblies of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Director General (DG) of Immigration and Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi said that the initiative is aimed at providing convenience to members of the assemblies and streamlining the passport application process.

A special passport office established in the Punjab Assembly was inaugurated by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan while the office in the Sindh Assembly has been inaugurated by Speaker Syed Awais Shah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi inaugurated the passport office in the province as the ceremony was also attended by the Director General of Passport and other officials.

Meanwhile, approval has also been granted for the establishment of a passport office in the Balochistan Assembly.

Mustafa Jamal Qazi said that speical passport offices has been establishment oin the provincial assemblies for the convenience of the lawmaker. He said that modern passport offices will be able to process passports in a timely and easy manner.