PCB appoints Australian curator ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed Australia’s Tony Hemming the new head curator under a two-year contract.

Set to arrive in Lahore on July 17, Hemming’s first task will be preparing pitches for the upcoming five ICC World Test Championship matches against Bangladesh and England, the PCB said in a statement.

Tony Hemming will also oversee pitch preparations for Champions Trophy 2025 set to be hosted by Pakistan from 19 February to 9 March next year.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2024-25 home international season will begin with Bangladesh playing two Tests in Rawalpindi (21-25 August) and Karachi (30 August-3 September).

England will travel to Pakistan for three Tests in Multan (7-11 October), Karachi (15-19 October) and Rawalpindi (24-28 October), and the West Indies will touch down for two Tests in Karachi (16-20 January) and Multan (24-28 January).

Additionally, New Zealand and South Africa will take part in an ODI tri-series in Multan from 8-14 February.

Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9, 2025. The tournament will feature matches in three major cities including Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

The tournament will kick off with Pakistan facing New Zealand in Karachi.

Meanwhile the high voltage match, Pakistan vs India, is scheduled for March 1 in Lahore. The grand finale of the Champions Trophy will also be held in Lahore on March 9.