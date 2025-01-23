PECA to be used as a weapon: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan rejected the latest amendments to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) law, saying it would be used as a weapon, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A delegation of Parliamentary Reporters Association Pakistan (PRAP) led by its president Usman Khan called on Omar Ayub in Islamabad.

Speaking to the delegation Omar Ayub termed PECA amendment bill as a draconian law aimed at restrictions on freedom of speech.

He vowed to register a strong protest against the law in parliament, saying that the opposition alliance would struggle against this unconstitutional act.

He said this act will only add more restrictions on media freedom in Pakistan.

The National Assembly has passed the PECA Amendment Bill, 2025, a contentious bill aimed at regulating social media in Pakistan.

As per details, the bill, presented by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer, seeks to establish a new authority to oversee social media platforms and protect users’ rights.

The authority will be responsible for facilitating social media platforms, ensuring users’ rights, and registering social media platforms.

After the formation of the authority, it will have the power to take disciplinary action against social media platforms that violate the law, direct relevant institutions to remove illegal content, and register and deregister social media platforms.

Furthermore, the authority will consist of nine members, including the Secretary Interior, Chairman PTA, and Chairman PEMRA as ex-officio members. The chairman and five members will be appointed for a five-year term.

It is worth noting here that the government has decided to give representation to journalists in the authority, with five members having at least 10 years of experience as journalists, software engineers, lawyers, social media professionals, and IT experts.