Pediatric cardiac unit to be established at NICVD

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved an additional fund of Rs520 million to establish a pediatric cardiac unit at the National Institute of Cardiovascular (NICVD), ARY News reported.

The chief minister gave the approval while presiding over the 82nd governing body meeting of the NICVD.

The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, MPAs Sadiya Javed, Rukhsana Parveen, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, Executive Director NICVD Dr Tahir Saghir and other members.

The governing body considering the heavy workload of peads cardiac patients decided that two floors of the new building would be functionalised for cardiac treatment of the children. The CM approved an additional Rs520 million to make both floors functional.

The governing body was also told that procurement of MRI machines was approved for Rs 628.3 million during the current financial year, 2023-2024 for the facilitation of the Stroke Intervention Program.

The machine [MRI] was purchased to evaluate the cardiac masses, cardiomyopathy workup viability study; and ischemic stroke on brain MRI for both cardiac and brain imaging along with cardiac and non-cardiac conditions for the needs of patients but funds have not been released. The chief minister directed the finance department to release the funds.

The NICVD executive director proposed to the chief minister that the Grant-in-Aid/budget for the year 2024-2025 may be increased. At this, the CM directed Minister of Health Dr Azra Pechuho and Secretary of Finance Fayaz Jatoi to assess and evaluate the need for NICVD and send him their recommendations for his approval.

The board also approved the appointment of Dr Tahir Saghir as Executive Director of the NICVD.