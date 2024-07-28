People must know who bring IPPs in country: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Independent Power Producers (IPPs) were introduced by the PML-N and the People’s Party, KP government’s information adviser said on Sunday.

“The IPPs are licking the country like termites,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s adviser Barrister Saif stated. “The people must know who brought the IPPs in the country and who mint money from renewal of these agreements,” he said. “The names of Sharif and Zardari families and their stooges would come to surface if an inquiry conducted,” he claimed.

He also claimed that not a single time audit of these power plants conducted in last 30 years.

Barrister Saif said that the IPPs have now become symbol of the economic destruction.

He demanded an immediate cancellation of contracts with the IPPs. “There mandate was to end the power load shedding from the country. The load shedding was not ended but massive amounts being paid to the IPPs,” he added.

“Who ordered renewal of contracts with IPPs that were lapsed,” he questioned. He said, people suffering from overbilling and unannounced load shedding due to the misconceived policies.