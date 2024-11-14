Persistent smog continued in Punjab as Met Office forecast rainfall

LAHORE: Several cities of Punjab continuing to remain under the thick layer of smog and fog as Lahore remains the most polluted city of the world as well as the country with 790 AQI reading.

The Met Office in a report has forecast likely rainfall in most of the districts of Punjab from today till November 16.

In an early morning Air Quality Index report smog engulfed 10 districts of Punjab with maximum AQI reading 1038 in Lahore. The AQI reading in Bahawalpur remained 451, Multan 425 and Faisalabad 405, according to the report.

The unhygienic air causing irritation in eyes, breathing problems and other health problems in several cities affecting the normal life.

According to fresh AQI reading, Multan ranked second in the country with 451, Peshawar third with 285, Haripur 4th with 223 points and Rawalpindi 5th with 220 points in the country.

Lahore administration has continued its smog crackdown. In the city 75 shops, a marriage hall and 14 restaurants have been sealed over violation of the SOPs.

The visibility limit remained extremely restricted in most of the province’s districts, while several sections of motorways were closed owing to the visibility limit.

Lahore has been consistently ranked top among the most polluted cities globally, prompting urgent action from authorities.

Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the air direction from India, has been towards Lahore for one week resulting in increasing smog. “This issue could not be resolved without talking to India.”

“Polluted eastern winds, blowing from India, have direction towards Lahore,” secretary environment protection agency, Jahangir Anwar, said.

“This polluted air has added to smog in Lahore and given extraordinary boost to the AQI reading,” Anwar said.

Talking to AFP earlier, senior environmental protection official said, “We have never reached a level of 1,000.”

For days, Lahore has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.

Air pollution in Lahore soared manifold over the level deemed acceptable by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The level of deadly PM2.5 pollutants — fine particulate matter in the air that causes the most damage to health — peaked at 1,067 in November.