Person-specific constitutional amend will create complications: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Miftah Ismail has said that the government have some other intentions with regard to the proposed amendment for the constitutional court, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Person-specific constitutional amendments will create complications in judicial system,” former finance minister talking to ARY News said.

He said the constitutional amendment will enable the government to transfer judges on choice.

“The government should focus on reducing electricity bills instead of the constitutional amendment,” Ismail opined.

He said the nation required relief in high electricity bills instead of a constitutional amendment.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad Miftah Ismail criticized formation of regulatory authorities of NEPRA and OGRA, calling it a mistaken decision.

He said solar power being generated by the consumer who purchases Rs 50 per unit electricity.

“There is no tax over imported solar panels”. “Imposing tax on solar cell creating difficulties for the local solar industry,” he said.

He said the people of Pakistan not getting equal rights, the children of the country’s two percent elite class grabbing top offices.

“Pakistan’s young generation will groom with economic equality,” he added.