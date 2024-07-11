Flight operations suspended at This Pakistan airport

Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport has been closed for all flight operations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The flight operations have been suspended at the airport for 24 hours after the Saudi Airlines plane caught fire at the runway during landing.

Following the incident, the airport was shut for 24 hours due to the presence of the plane on the airport taxiway.

According to a Notice to Airmen (Notam), the runway will remain closed till 11am tomorrow (Friday).

All flights to the Peshawar airport will be diverted to alternative airports, it said.

Earlier in the day, a fire erupted in the landing gear of the Saudi Airlines plane, according to reports.

All 276 passengers and 21 crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft using the inflatable slide. The flight was travelling to Riyadh from Peshawar.