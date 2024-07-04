web analytics
Petrol pumps to remain close tomorrow

LAHORE: The petrol stations in Pakistan will be remain closed on July 5 as the dealers announced strike over ‘unfair’ tax in the recent budget 2024-25, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association continue with their strike call on July 05 as their talks with the government failed to reach consensus.

Following a meeting with the government officials, the dealers announced a strike after which the petrol pumps across the country will be closed from 6 am on July 05.

The association’s central leader stated that the government has imposed a variety of ‘unfair’ taxes, making it increasingly difficult for the petrol pump business to operate.

