PIA flight from Karachi to Sukkur veers off path

KARACHI: An aircraft of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) deviated from its intended route, but was safely guided back on track by air traffic control, avoiding any potential emergency, ARY News reported on Saturday.

It was reported that a PIA flight, PK 536, scheduled from Karachi to Sukkur, deviated from its intended route after encountering a navigation system malfunction.

The air traffic controller promptly alerted the flight crew about the deviation, guiding them back on course.

The captain acknowledged the issue, explaining the malfunctioning navigation system.

Subsequently, the flight returned safely to Karachi airport under the guidance and assistance of the air traffic control.

Earlier to this, PIA has launched a series of special flights to Najaf and Iraq to facilitate pilgrims during the Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to details, the operation, dubbed “Operation Ashura,” commenced on July 5, with additional flights scheduled for July 7 and July 11.

PIA’s special flights will not only transport pilgrims to Najaf but also ensure their safe return.

The return operations are set to begin on July 20, with flights scheduled on July 21 and July 25 to bring pilgrims back from Najaf.