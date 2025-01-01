PIA flight returns to Karachi after developing technical fault

KARACHI: Another Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight developed technical fault minutes after taking off from the airport.

As per details shared by PIA spokesperson, flight PK 503 en route from Karachi to Gwadar experienced a technical malfunction shortly after takeoff and had to return to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The flight, which departed at 8:13 AM for Gwadar, was forced to turn back after the pilot reported a malfunction in the aircraft’s engine.

The ATR 42 aircraft was diverted back to Karachi, where it safely landed 43 minutes later after informing air traffic control of the issue.

A thorough inspection of the aircraft is currently underway at Karachi airport. According to the spokesperson, the flight will be cleared for departure back to Gwadar once the Engineering Department provides clearance.

On December 24, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight Karachi to Islamabad developed a technical fault after taking-off to its destination.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the issue arose with the aircraft’s landing gear, which failed to retract soon after take-off.

The captain immediately contacted the control tower, diverting the flight to Karachi for an emergency landing.

PIA’s CEO, Khurram Mushtaq, was also aboard the flight, traveling from Karachi to Islamabad. Passengers were later transferred to another aircraft, which safely took them to Islamabad.

The aircraft was grounded due to the technical fault in the landing gear.