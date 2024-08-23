Pillion riding banned across Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the pillion riding ban has been imposed to maintain peace as well as law and order during the Chehlum set to be observed on Monday, 26th August.

However, the ban shall not be applicable on women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, differently abled persons, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and private security agencies in uniform, and employees of essential services.

The Home Department maintained that the ban has been imposed on the recommendation of Sindh Inspector General of Police. The citizens have been advised to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure peaceful observances of Chehlum.