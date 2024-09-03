PlayStation announces to take ‘Concord’ offline

PlayStation has announced that it will be taking its new live services game “Concord” two weeks after its launch on August 23.

The announcement came after the game, developed by Firewalk Studios, managed to draw a very small audience during its initial availability.

“While many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognise that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended. Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players,” as per a statement by PlayStation.

Steam charts data showed only 24 current online players at the time of filing this story on Tuesday.

According to PlayStation, Concord sales will cease immediately and those who purchased it for PS5 or PC will begin to receive a full refund.

“If you purchased the game for PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct, a refund will be issued back to your original payment method,” as per the statement.

Concord was launched as a $40 game after eight years of development, however, it failed to compete as a paid title amid the availability of several free games.

In July, Sony announced giving free access to PlayStation Plus subscribers to the Concord Beta game to attract a wide audience.

Revealed during the PlayStation livestream event, it could be accessed by those who pre-ordered the trial version, however, Sony later opened it up to all PlayStation Plus subscribers.