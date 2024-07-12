PlayStation makes THIS game free for PS Plus subscribers

Sony has announced giving free access to PlayStation Plus subscribers to the Concord Beta game from July 12.

Developed by Firewalk Studios, Concord was revealed during the recently held PlayStation livestream event and has since became the talk of the town.

Previously, the game could be accessed by those who pre-ordered the trial version, however, Sony has now opened it up to all PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Players will be able to play the game from July 12 until July 14, with the three modes offered in the early access beta. They will be able to play in Trophy Hunt, Cargo Run, and Clash Point modes.

Meanwhile, Firewalk Studios, the developer of Concord, and PlayStation made it clear that the beta version of Concord is not the final version and is only used to test the servers ahead of the full launch.

However, fans are in for a treat as all 16 of the game’s heroes, known as Freegunners, will be available for everyone over the weekend along with the inclusion of four maps including Freewater, Star Chamber, Water Hazard, and Shock Risk.

Following the release of Helldivers 2 in 2024, fans are expecting that the upcoming game set to be published on PlayStation will impress gamers.

Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus subscribers have a chance to see for themselves if Concord is worth the wait and the money Firewalk Studios is asking.