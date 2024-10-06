PM lauds police for restoring ‘peace’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Following the recent protest in the federal capital, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded the efforts of law enforcers for restoring the ‘peace’ in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

PM Shehbaz held a meeting with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss the latest situation in Islamabad, where law enforcement successfully restored order after recent disturbances.

The Prime Minister commended the efforts of the Islamabad Police, Pakistan Army, Punjab Police, and Rangers for their key role in maintaining law and order.

The Prime Minister honored the sacrifice of Constable Hamid Shah, who was martyred while protecting citizens, expressing deep sympathy for his family.

He directed that the family of the martyr be cared for, and emphasized that the nation would remember Shah’s sacrifice.

PM Shehbaz further highlighted the importance of security and stability, ensuring that major highways have reopened, and the situation in Islamabad is rapidly returning to normal.

In addition, he reaffirmed his commitment to economic growth, dismissing political opponents who he said were unable to accept Pakistan’s economic progress.

During the meeting, Minister Naqvi also briefed the PM on the return of 56 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka, with the repatriation costs covered by Abdul Aleem Khan.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the Interior Minister and Privatization Minister in this regard.