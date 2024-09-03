PM Shehbaz assures MQM-P of considering constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif assured the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of early discussions with the parliamentary parties on the constitutional amendments suggested by the party, ARY News reported.

A delegation of the MQM-P led by Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on PM Shehbaz and demanded an early presentation of its constitutional amendments aimed at ‘empowering’ local bodies across the country, the sources said.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that the political parties will be taken on board before bringing the constitutional amendment in the parliament.

In the meeting, there was a discussion on the implementation of the federal projects in Sindh and the provision of funds to the lawmakers to carry out development works in their constituencies.

The sources said that the MQM-P delegation raised the issue of Independent Power Procedures (IPPs) agreements and emphasised on formulating policies to overcome the economic crisis.

The MQM-P also demanded that Karachi be exempted from the burden of additional taxes.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued here said that the MQM-P delegation appreciated PM Shehbaz’s economic policies which led to the reduction in the inflation rate to a single-digit.

“The MQM delegation, headed by party chairman and Minister for Science and Technology, Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and comprised MNAs Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal and Syed Aminul Haq, also lauded the prime minister’s business-friendly policies and measures to boost country’s exports,” the statement added

The delegation members put forward their proposals for economic development and uplift of the people of the country’s economic hubs particularly those of Karachi.

Calling the MQM-P a key coalition partner, the prime minister said that the work on national development initiatives was at a swift pace in coordination with the coalition parties.

He assured the delegation that the resolution of the issues confronting Karachi city was among the government’s priorities for it being the most important one and a backbone of the national economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah were also present on the occasion.