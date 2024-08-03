PM Shehbaz reviews preparations for Youm-e-Istehsal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review the preparations for observing Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on August 5 against India’s illegal action, abolishing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan had announced to observe Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5, to express the solidarity with the freedom fighters of the valley. A main event to be attended by the Pakistani and Kashmiri leadership was also approved.

Federal ministers, advisors and high-level officials attended the meeting. The prime minister was briefed on the preparations regarding the Youm-e-Istehsal.

PM Shehbaz is also expected to visit Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the Kashmiris on August 5. He would strongly condemn the unilateral and illegal steps of India on August 5, 2019.

The prime minister would also issue an important policy statement. Pakistan, Kashmiris and the international community had rejected the Indian steps to end the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

On the Youm-e-Istehsal Day, a special walk would be held and events would be organized at the federal level, in the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The special transmission would also be broadcast to shed light on the efforts of the leadership of the Kashmir freedom movement, the sacrifices of Kashmiris, and the facts about Indian oppression.