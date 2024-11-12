PM Shehbaz, Danish counterpart agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

BAKU: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark H. Mette Frederiksen on the sidelines of the COP 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

According to a press statement issued by the PM House, both sides discussed bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark in different sectors including trade and investment, agriculture, information technology and climate change with special emphasis on the areas of green transition and infrastructural development.

The two leaders agreed on the need to enhance bilateral cooperation as well as build global consensus on the key climate change priorities so that the planet could be saved from the harmful impact of climate change.

Referring to 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Denmark, PM Shehbaz stressed the need to expand economic ties through collaborative partnerships.

The Danish Premier conveyed their willingness to work with Pakistan for further bolstering bilateral economic ties and addressing regional and global issues of common interest.

Later, PM Shehbaz Sharif also held a meeting with his Czech Republic counterpart, Petr Fiala, in which they explored opportunities for enhanced cooperation, particularly in the areas of economic development and addressing shared regional and global challenges.

During a meeting on the margins of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit, PM Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the longstanding multifaceted relations between Pakistan and the Czech Republic, spanning both bilateral and multilateral spheres.

Both leaders underscored the importance of expanding trade and investment ties to benefit the economic growth and prosperity of both countries, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location and its potential as a gateway to Central Asia, inviting Czech businesses to explore investment opportunities in various sectors, including energy, technology, and manufacturing.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, with both leaders agreeing on the need for sustained efforts to address challenges such as regional security and sustainable development.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that climate change is one of the most pressing issues of their time, requiring a collective global response.

He reiterated that Pakistan, despite being one of the countries most affected by climate change, remained committed to advancing environmental sustainability and climate resilience initiatives.