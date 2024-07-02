PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Dushanbe on two-day visit

DUSHANBE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday was given a guard of honor as he reached Dushanbe on a two-day visit at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

As the prime minister arrived at the venue, he was warmly received by President Rehmon.

The national anthems of both the countries were played as the prime minister stood at the salute dias.

Later, the smartly turned out contingents of Tajik armed forces presented guard of honor to the prime minister which he reviewed.

The prime minister also paid visit to memorial of Tajik national hero Ismail Samani. He laid a floral wreath at Samani’s memorial.

The prime Minister’s delegation comprised Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

Earlier, as the prime minister landed at Dushanbe airport, he was received by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Energy Minister Daler Juma, Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Sgarifzoda, Tajik Ambassador in Islamabad Yousuf Sharifzoda, Pakistan Ambassador in Dushanbe Saeed Sarwar and senior diplomatic officers.

During his stay in Tajikistan, the prime minister will meet President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zoir Zokirzoda and Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further deepen bilateral cooperation especially in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts and energy as well as cooperation on multilateral issues.

The two sides will also sign agreements and memorandum of understandings (MoUs) in diverse areas of cooperation.