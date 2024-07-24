PM Shehbaz Sharif reconstitutes 6 DISCO boards

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reconstituted boards of six power distribution companies over unsatisfactory performance, ARY News reported.

The prime minister reconstituted six boards including Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Peshawar Electri Supply (PESCO) Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO) and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

Amer Zia, a power sector consultant, was appointed chairman of two boards (Lahore, and Multan), while Himayatullah Khan will head Peshawar and Hazeco power companies.

Similarly, Tahir Masood will be the chairman of IESCO board and Omar Farooq has been appointed chairman board of directors of FESCO.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had previously halted the reconstitution of the boards for SEPCO and HESCO.

It is worth mentioning here that the federal government recently ‘okayed’ deputation of Federal Investigation Officers (FIA) officers to electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to end power theft.

The move was taken to end power theft and enhance recoveries on the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the sources said.

In this regard, a letter has been penned to the Power Division regarding the deputation of FIA officers in five DISCOs including Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Tribal Areas and Quetta Electric Supply Companies.

It is to be noted that FIA officers are already deputed in Peshawar, Sukkur and Hyderabad Electric Supply Companies.