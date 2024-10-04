web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 4, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit KP next week

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) stressed the pressing security challenges stating that the province cannot be left vulnerable to terrorist threats, ARY News reported on Friday.

Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, met with Governor KP, Faisal Karim Kundi, to discuss the province’s security situation.

During the meeting, which included Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, PM Shehbaz Sharif decided to visit KP next week and underscored the need for immediate measures to restore peace and stability in the province.

Governor Kundi highlighted the deteriorating security conditions and called for enhanced federal support to address the escalating situation effectively.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.