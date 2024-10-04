PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit KP next week

ISLAMABAD: Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) stressed the pressing security challenges stating that the province cannot be left vulnerable to terrorist threats, ARY News reported on Friday.

Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, met with Governor KP, Faisal Karim Kundi, to discuss the province’s security situation.

During the meeting, which included Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, PM Shehbaz Sharif decided to visit KP next week and underscored the need for immediate measures to restore peace and stability in the province.

Governor Kundi highlighted the deteriorating security conditions and called for enhanced federal support to address the escalating situation effectively.