PM Shehbaz’s speech at UNGA garners highest views on UN YouTube channel

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s speech at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) set a new viewership record on the UN’s official YouTube channel, ARY News reported.

According to data released by the United Nations Center for Public Opinion Research, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s speech was viewed more than United States President Joe Biden’s one.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s speech has been watched by over 141,000 people so far while 103,000 individuals viewed US President Joe Biden’s speech.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s speech garnered over 81,000 views while over 51,000 persons watched Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech at the UNGA.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s speech on Al Jazeera’s official TikTok account also garnered 1.6 million views.

In his speech at the UNGA, PM Shehbaz said that Indian troops unleashed a reign of terror in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the right to self-determination of the valley’s people.

He said that the Kashmir dispute remains a pressing concern on the Security Council’s agenda, with Pakistan advocating for a resolution based on UN resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

“It is an honour for me to address the United Nations General Assembly for the second time as the prime minister of the country that has always been the proactive member of the UN Assembly,” PM Shehbaz said.

PM Shehbaz in his address to the UNGA also highlighted the sufferings of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and said that Modi-led Indian government resiled from commitments to implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir which mandated a plebiscite to enable the Kashmiri people to exercise their fundamental right to self-determination.

“Since 5 August 2019, India has initiated unilateral illegal steps to impose what its leaders ominously call, a “Final Solution” for Jammu and Kashmir. Nine hundred thousand Indian troops terrorize the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with draconian measures, including prolonged curfews, extra-judicial killings and the abduction of thousands of young Kashmiris.”