PM urges swift resolution of Meta’s operational issues in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the concerned authorities to resolve all issues regarding Meta’s operations in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A five-member delegation from META, led by Vice President for Asia Pacific Simon Milner, met with PM Shehbaz Sharif to explore potential collaboration in Pakistan’s IT and digital media sectors.

The meeting was attended by Shaza Fatima, Jahanzeb Khan, Tania Odros, and other senior government officials.

During the meeting, the PM emphasized the immense potential within these sectors and highlighted that, for the first time in the country’s history, a record budget has been allocated for IT development.

During the meeting, PM underscored the importance of utilizing technical expertise in IT and artificial intelligence (AI) for national progress.

He also issued directives to resolve operational issues related to META in Pakistan, ensuring smoother cooperation moving forward.

The META delegation briefed the PM on its services in Pakistan and the broader Asia Pacific region, noting that Pakistan recently hosted the first AI competition in the region.

Both parties reiterated their commitment to joint efforts in advancing digital media and AI initiatives.