web analytics
28.8 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

PM urges swift resolution of Meta’s operational issues in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the concerned authorities to resolve all issues regarding Meta’s operations in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A five-member delegation from META, led by Vice President for Asia Pacific Simon Milner, met with PM Shehbaz Sharif to explore potential collaboration in Pakistan’s IT and digital media sectors.

The meeting was attended by Shaza Fatima, Jahanzeb Khan, Tania Odros, and other senior government officials.

During the meeting, the PM emphasized the immense potential within these sectors and highlighted that, for the first time in the country’s history, a record budget has been allocated for IT development.

During the meeting, PM underscored the importance of utilizing technical expertise in IT and artificial intelligence (AI) for national progress.

He also issued directives to resolve operational issues related to META in Pakistan, ensuring smoother cooperation moving forward.

The META delegation briefed the PM on its services in Pakistan and the broader Asia Pacific region, noting that Pakistan recently hosted the first AI competition in the region.

Both parties reiterated their commitment to joint efforts in advancing digital media and AI initiatives.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.