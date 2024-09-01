PML-N ‘divided’ over talks with opposition

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is ‘divided’ over talks with the opposition parties in the National Assembly, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing well-informed sources.

It has been learnt that PML-N leaders are not ‘happy’ over the statements of federal ministers and senior party leaders, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif, as they feel putting conditions for talks, will create further ‘problems’.

We have to move for unconditional talks, the sources said, citing PML-N huddle.

PML-N president Nawaz Sharif is also in favour of unconditional talks with the opposition parties, the sources said and added Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif’s statements were supported by a key govt personality.

Earlier, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the PML-N wouldn’t have any problem if the PTI and the military hold talks.

Replying a question in an interview to the Voice of America, Ahsan Iqbal said, the armed forces won’t have the thinking to interfere in the politics again.

“On what subject the PTI’s founder will hold talks with the military,” minister questioned. “Ban over the PTI being imposed or not, the party’s politics is directly attacking the interests of the state,” federal minister said.

He said the PTI should beg apology from the nation and institutions, which may open a new door for them. “Where they will reach in Pakistan with this brand of politics,” he questioned.