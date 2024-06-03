web analytics
Monday, June 3, 2024
PML-N MPA ‘threatened’ by Commissioner Rawalpindi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Punjab Assembly Bilal Yamin accused Commissioner Rawalpindi of ‘threatening’ him of dire consequences, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the PML-N MPA presented a privilege motion against Commissioner Rawalpindi for threatening him over a phone call.

Bilal Yamin said that he had asked a question about Rawalpindi’s PHA, adding that in response, the commissioner ‘threatened’ him.

The PML-N said that he, along with two other treasury members, received threatening calls.

“In my entire parliamentary career, I had never been threatened for asking questions,” he added.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan deemed the behavior unacceptable and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Speaker Punjab Assembly referred the matter of alleged threats to the privilege committee of the provincial assembly and sought a report by June 7.

