PML-Q welcomes Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) has welcomed the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM), ARY News reported on Monday.

The PML-Q spokesperson Mustafa Malik said in a statement that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took a merit-based decision in accordance with the Constitution and law by appointing Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab CM.

Mustafa Malik said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should stop misguiding the nation. He added that the PML-Q uncovered the facts regarding the four names recommended by the PTI for the top slot.

The spokesperson that the nominations of the four names by PTI were based on bad intentions. Malik said PML-Q welcomed the nomination of Naqvi for the top slot. He criticised that those who picked up Usman Buzdar are raising questions on the eligibility of Naqvi.

The PML-Q spokesperson said that Naqvi was victimised during the PTI government.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) named Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab chief minister. The election commission also notified the appointment of Naqvi for the caretaker Punjab CM’s slot.

Mohsin Naqvi also took oath as the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) in a ceremony held in Governor’s House on Sunday night.

Former Punjab CM and PML-Q senior leader Pervaiz Elahi announced to approach the Supreme Court (SC) against the nomination of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker CM by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi rejected the nomination of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab CM by the ECP.

He said in a statement that they will approach the Supreme Court (SC) against the ECP’s nomination. He said that Naqvi is a controversial person who cannot remain impartial and they will not accept him as the caretaker CM.

