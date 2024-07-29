Police arrest 5 members of white corolla gang in Karachi

KARACHI: In a significant breakthrough, Karachi police on Monday claimed to have arrested five members of the notorious White Corolla gang in Karachi, ARY News reported.

During a press conference, DIG East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar and SSP Malir Kashif Aftab Abbasi claimed that the five member of White Corolla gang, which had become a symbol of terror in the city, has been arrested.

DIG East Azfar Mahesar in a statement revealed that the police after arresting the criminals recovered arms and vehicles from their possession, disclosing that the Sindh police has the intention to eliminate the whole gang to curb the crime in the city.

He added that the high-profile cases should not be proceed in a hasty manner, adding that the arrested individuals were allegedly involved in robbery attempted foreigners in Malir area.

The police official further added that the accused were involved in extortion attempts amounting to Rs 20 million.

DIG East further noted that both the federal agency and Malir police have successfully detained the gang, stating that the gang operate in two Corolla vehicles and a motorcycle.

Azfar Mahesar added that there are additional suspects linked to the gang, and their arrests are anticipated soon.