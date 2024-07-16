Police arrest suspect in kidnapping of two sisters in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi police have arrested a suspect involved in the kidnapping of two sisters from the Shershah area of city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The two sisters were successfully recovered from the house of the accused, who reportedly taught religious education.

The case of their disappearance was registered based on a complaint filed by the relative of the kidnapped girls.

Earlier to this, the Anti-Corruption Department of Sindh conducted an operation and arrested a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police inspector over corruption charges.

Imtiaz Abro, Director of Anti-Corruption, has brought to light a troubling case implicating a CIA police inspector named Abid Ali in the kidnapping of a citizen named Adnan.

Adnan, who arrived in Karachi on March 25 with plans to travel to Europe, was reportedly abducted by Inspector Abid Ali on April 7 near Karachi’s Sadar area who demanded ransom for Adnan’s release.

After not receiving the asked ransom, Inspector Abid purportedly staged an arrest on April 19 near Hub River Road, claiming the custody of Adnan’s remand.

According to Abro, Inspector Abid had already received Rs 3 million as ransom and was demanding an additional Rs 800,000 for Adnan’s release.