Pakistan reports 22nd polio case of 2024

ISLAMABAD: The number of polio cases in Pakistan reached 22 this year after the latest case was reported from Pishin, a district of Balochistan, ARY News reported citing sources.



The National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed that another polio case is reported in Pakistan, bringing the total number of cases this year to 22.

The National Polio Testing Laboratory has also verified after determining that the new case is caused by the wild poliovirus type 1, medical experts say. The affected patient is a child of two and a half years old and genetic testing of the polio virus is currently underway to determine its origin and relation to other cases.



According to NIH, this year, Balochistan has reported the highest number of polio cases, with 15 confirmed incidents. Sindh has reported four cases, Punjab one, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa one, and Islamabad one.



The experts suggest that the emergence of this new case underscores the ongoing challenge Pakistan faces in eradicating polio which is one of the few countries left on the face of the earth that have failed to eradicate this disease.

Despite extensive vaccination campaigns and efforts to raise awareness by the government and international agencies working on health issues, the virus continues to affect children, particularly in regions with limited access to healthcare and vaccination services.



Health officials associated with the federal government as well as provincial governments are urging parents to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine, which is crucial in preventing the spread of this debilitating disease. The government and health organizations are working tirelessly to reach every child, especially in remote and underserved areas, to administer the vaccine and provide necessary healthcare services.



The NIH along with other health authorities is monitoring the situation and are committed to taking all necessary measures to control the spread of the virus. Public cooperation is essential in this fight against polio, and citizens are encouraged to follow health advisories and participate in vaccination drives.



As Pakistan continues its efforts to become polio-free, the detection of new cases serves as a reminder of the importance of sustained vigilance and comprehensive vaccination coverage across the country. The health and safety of children remain a top priority, and the authorities are dedicated to ensuring that every child is protected from polio.