Political stability brings economic stabilization, says Gillani

LAHORE: Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani on Monday said that the political stability could bring stability in the economy, ARY News reported.

Addressing at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Gillani said that there is no problem that could not have a solution.

Talking to businessmen he emphasized that all of us have to join hands and work for the political stability in the country.

Former prime minister vowed to resolve the problems faced by the business community, adding that economic and industrial development has been the part of the People’s Party’s manifesto.

One must avoid the feeling that “If I am in the loop, everything is good, if I am not here, there is no need of the country and the state.”

“We have to think about the country and the people of Pakistan,” he stressed.

He also called for making a policy that could allow the business as well as the agriculture run side by side.

