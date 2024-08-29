web analytics
Karachi
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Power price goes down Rs25 per unit sans capacity payment: Naeem

LAHORE: Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that the government failed to halt the protest strike against taxes and hefty power charges, yesterday.

Talking to media Jamaat Islami leader urged the government to halt its ‘economic terrorism’.

“Sharif family should at least withdraw from receiving capacity payments of its own IPPs,” he stressed. “How will they talk to China if they will not withdraw from this payment,” Hafiz Naeem said.

“The government is getting income tax from the salaried class, while the IPPs owners have been given relief in the income tax,” he said.

He said the government paying 2000 billions to the IPPs. ” Few groups being paid hundreds of billion rupees for the electricity, which is not being generated,” he said.

“The electricity’s price can go down by Rs 25 per unit if capacity payments not paid to the IPPs,” he said.

JI leader also criticized the Karachi’s local government, saying little rainfall has turned the city into ruins.

