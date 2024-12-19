PPP lawmaker Sharmeela Farooqui blasts hike in gas tariff

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party MNA Sharmeela Farooqui on Thursday criticized the government’s decision to further enhance gas tariffs, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the floor of the house, Sharmeela Farooqui said that the government is increasing gas tariffs while the people are unable to pay their electricity bills.

“There is no solution if the government wants to strangle the people and suck their blood,” Farooqui said in her scathing remarks.

It is to be mentioned here that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a gas tariff hike of up to 25.78% for the financial year 2024-25, according to two separate decisions issued on Tuesday.

Ogra determined a 25.78% increase in the prescribed prices of the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and an 8.71% increase for the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL).

PPP lawmaker also criticized the government’s stance over the Internet’s speed. “The government issuing false statements over shutdown of the net,” she said.

“Parliamentary Secretary has confessed closure of the internet owing to security reasons,” PPP MNA said.

“There is no person here to answer, we are talking with vacant benches. The ministers come when the government required to pass a legislation bill,” she added.