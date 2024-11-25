web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, November 25, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Presidency didn’t approve canals’ project, says Nasir Shah

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Sindh’s Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday called approval of more canals from Indus by President Zardari as ‘propaganda’, ARY News reported.

Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the news report that President Asif Zardari has given approval of the project of more canals from Indus River is misleading propaganda.

“Water has been the issue of our survival. President Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and all of us have been on the same page over the issue,” energy minister said.

“Presidency didn’t approve the project,” he said.

“We have taken sour pill to support the PML-N for the sake of democracy,” Nasir Shah said. “Even today, we have differences with government over scores of issues,” he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.