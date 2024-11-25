Presidency didn’t approve canals’ project, says Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh’s Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday called approval of more canals from Indus by President Zardari as ‘propaganda’, ARY News reported.

Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the news report that President Asif Zardari has given approval of the project of more canals from Indus River is misleading propaganda.

“Water has been the issue of our survival. President Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and all of us have been on the same page over the issue,” energy minister said.

“Presidency didn’t approve the project,” he said.

“We have taken sour pill to support the PML-N for the sake of democracy,” Nasir Shah said. “Even today, we have differences with government over scores of issues,” he added.