President approves appointment of Justice Aalia Neelum as LHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari approved appointments of Chief Justices of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported.

The president accorded his approval for the appointment of Justice Aalia Neelum as Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC), the president secretariat press wing said in a press release on Wednesday.

President Zardari also to the appointment of acting Chief Justice of SHC Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui as the Chief Justice under Article 175A (13) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Aalia Neelum is the first-ever woman chief justice of LHC and second-ever female to hold the post in any province,

Justice Aalia Neelum, a renowned jurist, started her practice as a lawyer in 1996 and was elevated as a judge of the Lahore High Court in 2013. She has a distinguished career spanning over two decades and has been known for her judicious approach and legal acumen.

Before Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar had served as the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court. She was the first female chief justice of any court in the history of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that LHC Justice Ayesha A. Malik was notified as a judge of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Friday, officially becoming Pakistan’s first-ever woman judge to be green lighted to sit on the apex court.