President, PM condemn assassination attempt on Donald Trump

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

President Asif Ali Zardari in his message, expressed deep shock over the attack, saying that such violence has no place in politics.

The president expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of Donald Trump and also offered heartfelt condolences over the loss of life in the attack.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his separate message also condemned the assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump.

In a statement, he prayed for his early recovery and expressed sympathies with other injured.

Read more: Donald Trump shot at Pennsylvania rally

The Prime Minister said any sort of violence is condemnable in political process.

Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a Saturday campaign rally, streaking the Republican presidential candidate’s blood across his face and prompting his security agents to swarm him, before he emerged and pumped his fist in the air, appearing to mouth the words “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

The shooter was dead, one rally attendee was killed and two other spectators were injured, the Secret Service said in a statement. The incident was being investigated as an assassination attempt, a source told Reuters.