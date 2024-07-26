President Zardari approves appointment of ad hoc judges to SC

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved the appointment of two ad hoc judges to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to a statement, the President gave accent to appointment of retired Justices Sardar Tariq Masood and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel as ad hoc judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan for a one-year term.

Both judges have previously served on the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Their appointment is made under Article 182 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Despite severe criticism, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) last week approved the nomination of two retired Supreme Court judges for appointment as ad hoc judges of the apex court for one year.

A JCP meeting was held on last Friday to consider the nominations of both retired judges, with Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa presiding.

By a majority vote of 8 to 1, the JCP approved the nomination of Justice (retired) Sardar Tariq Masood as an ad hoc judge of the apex court. The nomination of Justice (retired) Mazhar Alam Miankhel was approved by a majority of 6 to 3.