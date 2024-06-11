President Zardari, PM Shehbaz discuss public relief in Budget 2024

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with President Asif Ali Zardari where they discussed the country’s overall economic situation with a particular focus on extending relief to the people in the upcoming annual budget 2024-25.

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting, according to a President House press release.

President Zardari emphasised that the interests of the low income and middle class should be protected in the annual budget. He also assured the prime minister of his support for the national development and achievement of fiscal targets.

PM Shehbaz and President Zardari also deliberated on the development projects to be proposed in the next budget. The prime minister apprised the president of his recent five-day visit to China.

The federal government is all set to present budget for fiscal year 2024-25 on June 12 (Wednesday).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the budget which has been formulated while ‘considering’ the existing challenges being faced by the economy at domestic and international fronts.

“The budget will be aimed at mitigating the people’s sufferings, transforming the agriculture sector, promoting information technology (IT), and boosting exports,” the government sources said

The government also claimed that in addition to fiscal management, revenue mobilisation, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures, job creation and people-friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country would feature in the budget.

It is pertinent to mention here that the budget is being presented when Pakistan is deliberating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a package of up to $8 billion.