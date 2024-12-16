Prince William, Kate Middleton snub Prince Andrew

LONDON: Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly cut ties with Prince Andrew, following his recent spy scandal.

The Duke of York was noticeably absent from the Christmas Carol Service hosted by Kate, as the Prince and Princess of Wales did not invite him. According to sources, William and Kate deliberately chose not to invite Andrew to the event, which was attended by nearly hundreds of guests.

The decision reflects the growing divide between Andrew and the rest of the royal family, particularly William and Kate. While King Charles III may still be trying to bring Andrew back into the family fold, William and Kate are clearly not interested in doing so. Andrew’s absence from the royal event comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding his ties to an alleged Chinese spy.

He is currently being investigated by MI5, facing widespread criticism for his actions. The Chinese national with close links to Prince Andrew said he had done nothing wrong and was not a spy, after the businessman was named in court as being a suspected Chinese agent by the British authorities. Yang Tengbo, described in a ruling last week by the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) as a “close confidant” of Andrew, waived his right to anonymity on Monday so he could respond to the accusation.

"I have done nothing wrong or unlawful, and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded," he said in a statement released by his lawyer, referring to Britain's interior ministry. "The widespread description of me as a 'spy' is entirely untrue."

The 50-year-old, who had previously been granted anonymity in the SIAC proceedings, was removed from a flight from Beijing to London in February 2023 and told that Britain intended to ban him from the country. This happened the following month on national security grounds. On Friday Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles, issued a statement to the BBC and other media in which he said he had “ceased all contact” with the individual once concerns were raised.