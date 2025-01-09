Priyanka Chopra joins Oscar-shortlisted film as executive producer

Bollywood’s global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come on board Adam J. Graves’ Oscar-shortlisted film ‘Anuja’, as an executive producer.

After Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor and American actor Mindy Kaling joined as producers, Adam J. Graves’ short film ‘Anuja’, which has been shortlisted for Oscars 2025, welcomes Priyanka Chopra Jonas as an executive producer.

‘Anuja’, produced in collaboration with the non-profit organization Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), supporting street and working children, follows a 9-year-old, back-alley garment factory worker, and her sister Palak, where the young protagonist is ‘offered with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to attend school’, but she is forced to make a heart-wrenching decision that will determine her and her sister’s fate.

Speaking about her association with the title, the ‘Citadel’ actor said, “I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project.”

“This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present,” she added. “Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives.”

