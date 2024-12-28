PSB increases prize money for medalists in Olympics, other Games

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) announced a significant boost in prize money for medalists in the Olympics and other Games.

Gold medalists in the summer, winter, and Para-Olympic Games will now receive a whopping Rs10 million, while silver and bronze medalists will get Rs7.5 million and Rs5 million, respectively.

The PSB has issued a notification regarding this regard.

The prize money for other international competitions has also been increased, with gold medalists in the Asian Games receiving Rs7.5 million, and those in the Commonwealth Games getting Rs5 million.

For the Asian Games, the silver and bronze medalists would be awarded Rs5 million and Rs3 million respectively.

In the Commonwealth Games, the silver and bronze medalists will get Rs3 million and Rs2 million respectively.

Even the Special Olympics World Games, Blind World Games, and Deaf Olympics have seen a hike in prize money.

For the Special Olympics World Games, the prizes for gold, silver and bronze medalists would be Rs5lac, Rs3 lac and Rs2 lac respectively.

In the Blind Sports Games that are held every four years, the gold, silver and bronze medalists would get Rs2 million, Rs1 million and Rs5lac respectively. For medalists in the Deaf Olympics, the amount of cash prizes are same as in the Blind Sports Games.

But that’s not all – gold medal winners in the National Games and Quaid-e-Azam Games will also receive Rs1 million each.

And, as part of the Cash Award Policy, all medalists will get a Gold Card, granting them access to all PSB facilities and coaching centers, additionally, the athletes would be entitled to a 20-day free stay at the PSB and coaching center hostels.

The increase in prize money and other facilities was approved during the PSB meeting held on December 4, according to the PSB spokesperson.

Notably, this year Arshad Nadeem won the men’s javelin title, Pakistan’s first individual gold at an Olympics, with a Games record of 92.97m.