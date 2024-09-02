PTA starts blocking SIMs registered on expired CNICs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday launched the second phase of its operation to block illegal SIMs registered on expired (CNICs), ARY News reported.

According to PTA statement, in the first phase, fake and canceled CNICs were blocked, and now, SIMs registered on CNICs that expired before 2017 are being blocked.

The PTA officials stated that over 69,000 illegal SIMs have been blocked since August 16 as the authority is using data obtained from NADRA to identify and block illegal SIMs.

In the third phase, SIMs registered in the names of deceased individuals will be blocked. Mobile phone users are being sent awareness messages before their SIMs are blocked.

PTA also warned that fake SIMs are being used for various illegal activities, including terrorism, financial fraud, and other crimes and citizens are advised to renew their CNICs to avoid SIM blocking.

Earlier, over 85,000 SIM cards of of non-compliant taxpayers were blocked by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a move to enforce tax compliance.

The FBR spokesperson in a statement confirmed that data for 90,000 non-filers was shared with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PYA), with FBR providing data for 5,000 non-filers daily.

The spokesperson stated that the non-filers can have their SIM cards restored after submitting their income tax returns.

“To date, 14,000 SIM cards have been reactivated after the individuals paid their taxes and were included in the list of active taxpayers,” the spokesperson added.